Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
READING, Pa. - The absence of Councilman John Slifko – who passed away suddenly Friday morning – was felt at Monday’s Reading City Council meeting as council members voted 4-2 in favor of two referendums that were introduced by Slifko.
The referendums, which would amend the Home Rule Charter, were to override vetoes from Mayor Wally Scott. WFMZ has been told that five votes were needed to override the mayor’s vetoes.
The referendums would have limited the mayor’s powers to terminate department directors and the managing director by requiring approval from the council. Council members said this was not a resolution passing the measure into law but a referendum that would have put the decision in the hands of the voters during the May primary election.
Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman and Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik voted no to both referendums.
“On the surface it sounds like the right thing to do, and I think most of everyone’s intent around this table is to try to do the right thing,” Waltman said. “But my view of it is it will cause more problems, and I believe it is changing the form of government.”
The introduction of the referendums was a result of September’s termination of then Managing Director Glenn Steckman and Property Maintenance Division Manager Dana Damato.
At a council meeting immediately following the terminations, Slifko said, “What has occurred recently is nothing less than an administrative and constitutional crisis. We cannot minimize that, nor can we shirk from our responsibility as a co-equal branch of government to do our best to address it. … We cannot turn our heads and wish it away.”
Scott, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, has said that if the council overrides his veto, he will take the matter to court.
A photo of Slifko and flowers were placed at his regular seat. The council members along with several residents spoke about Slifko.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz called him a “moral compass” of what public service should be.
“John’s love for the city was unparalleled,” Councilwoman Donna Reed said.
Sihelnik said he gave his heart and soul to the city.
A service and memorial presentation will be held for Slifko on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Calvary UCC in Reading.
In other business, the council voted unanimously for a comprehensive action plan to improve public safety in Reading and acting Managing Director Osmer Deming said the administration has been looking into increasing the use of cameras throughout the city to help reduce crime. This followed public comment during which several residents expressed their concerns about the increased violence in the city including 21 murders in 2018 – the highest since 2005.
“We know we have issues with public safety,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
“They’re not new issues, but the only way we can effectively address them is through a comprehensive plan.”
She said the plan needs to include all of the city’s stakeholders.
“As council, we’ll be talking about the structure, but we want the community to take the lead on this.”
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.Read More »
- Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction