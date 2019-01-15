Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes

69 News Reading City Council stands in a moment of silence Jan. 14, to honor the passing of former City Councilman John Slifko.

READING, Pa. - The absence of Councilman John Slifko – who passed away suddenly Friday morning – was felt at Monday’s Reading City Council meeting as council members voted 4-2 in favor of two referendums that were introduced by Slifko.

The referendums, which would amend the Home Rule Charter, were to override vetoes from Mayor Wally Scott. WFMZ has been told that five votes were needed to override the mayor’s vetoes.

The referendums would have limited the mayor’s powers to terminate department directors and the managing director by requiring approval from the council. Council members said this was not a resolution passing the measure into law but a referendum that would have put the decision in the hands of the voters during the May primary election.

Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman and Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik voted no to both referendums.

“On the surface it sounds like the right thing to do, and I think most of everyone’s intent around this table is to try to do the right thing,” Waltman said. “But my view of it is it will cause more problems, and I believe it is changing the form of government.”

The introduction of the referendums was a result of September’s termination of then Managing Director Glenn Steckman and Property Maintenance Division Manager Dana Damato.

At a council meeting immediately following the terminations, Slifko said, “What has occurred recently is nothing less than an administrative and constitutional crisis. We cannot minimize that, nor can we shirk from our responsibility as a co-equal branch of government to do our best to address it. … We cannot turn our heads and wish it away.”

Scott, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, has said that if the council overrides his veto, he will take the matter to court.

A photo of Slifko and flowers were placed at his regular seat. The council members along with several residents spoke about Slifko.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz called him a “moral compass” of what public service should be.

“John’s love for the city was unparalleled,” Councilwoman Donna Reed said.

Sihelnik said he gave his heart and soul to the city.

A service and memorial presentation will be held for Slifko on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Calvary UCC in Reading.

In other business, the council voted unanimously for a comprehensive action plan to improve public safety in Reading and acting Managing Director Osmer Deming said the administration has been looking into increasing the use of cameras throughout the city to help reduce crime. This followed public comment during which several residents expressed their concerns about the increased violence in the city including 21 murders in 2018 – the highest since 2005.

“We know we have issues with public safety,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

“They’re not new issues, but the only way we can effectively address them is through a comprehensive plan.”

She said the plan needs to include all of the city’s stakeholders.

“As council, we’ll be talking about the structure, but we want the community to take the lead on this.”