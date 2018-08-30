Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws

READING, Pa. - From Starbucks, to the Marriott, to SeaWorld, more companies are ditching plastic straws.

A couple from Reading has just the thing to replace those straws and bring jobs to Berks County.

For Petros Pappalas and Shanna Henry, ocean pollution was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"Our absentmindedness with single-use plastics is really something that gets me going," said Henry.

An estimated five trillion pieces of plastic are in our waterways and 90 percent of the world's seabirds have consumed plastic.

Outraged, the couple started World Brand, with a fun marketing campaign, to sell paper straws.

"Everyone uses them constantly every day, there's a huge waste with plastic straws," said Henry.

"We stripped it bare and we went with a dye-free, kraft straw. No colors, no bleach, no chemicals," said Pappalas.

Kraft paper makes the straws more durable than most eco-friendly straws.

"We've left our straws in our drinks for like days and you can still suck out of it," said Pappalas. "Since we launched a few months ago, we're already in hundreds of different restaurants and cafes throughout the country."

Currently, the straws come from a supplier in China, but they hope to eventually build a manufacturing site in their hometown of Reading. And with that, add 100 jobs.

"Reading definitely needs jobs and this is such a great product that is forever going to be in demand," said Henry.

The couple is currently in ASSETS Lancaster pitch program until Sept. 5. The company that raises the most money will win a $7,500 cash prize.

"We have a bunch more products we want to create as single-use plastic alternatives," said Henry.