Reading Eagle's CFO proposes plan to keep newspaper local

READING, Pa. - In the shadow of a "very dark day" for the Reading Eagle Company, there is a glimmer of hope.

Shawn Moliatu, the chief financial officer of the company that owns the Reading Eagle, WEEU radio and other entities, announced Thursday that he's looking to form a group of investors to bid on the company and keep it in local hands.

The news came a day after the company filed for bankruptcy protection and announced that it has been seeking a buyer.

"The Reading Eagle Company has been an integral part of the greater Reading community for the past 150 years," Moliatu said in a statement on the Reading Eagle's website, "and we are seeking to continue many of the rich traditions that this organization has maintained during its history."

"Where there's a will, there's a way," said Reading Eagle subscriber Robin Thornton of Reading.

According to bankruptcy court documents, the company's total assets are a little more than $15 million, while its total liabilities top $38 million.

Documents cite a "rapid loss of advertising revenue," which dropped from almost $17 million three years ago to about $12.5 million last year.

Readers were caught off guard once they heard their newspaper was in the news.

"I couldn't believe it, because it's been here. 150 years, it's been here," said newspaper subscriber Pat Sweigart of Reading.

Even Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach said he was shocked.

"I thought the Reading Eagle was different. They had somehow found rare air in print media," said Leinbach.