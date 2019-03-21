Berks

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy

'It's a heartbreaker'

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 09:49 AM EDT

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy

READING, Pa. - The Reading Eagle Company, which publishes the Reading Eagle newspaper, has filed for bankruptcy protection and is on the market.

"When I heard, it just confirmed my fears," said Reading city Councilwoman Donna Reed, a former reporter and editor for the newspaper.

The more than 150-year-old family-owned company, which also owns 830 AM WEEU, South Schuylkill News, and Pretzel City Productions, is looking for a buyer.

"Our employees have worked very hard to support our company and our community, Peter Barbey, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The family is incredibly grateful."

"For me personally, it's a heartbreaker," Reed said. "I met my husband here. I wouldn't have my son, grandson."

Reed added that she worries a new corporate owner won't stay true to the Eagle's community values.

"My concern is an outside entity, chain, won't have that commitment to covering all the municipalities and all the kinds of public entities that need to be covered and held accountable," Reed explained.

"Things are going to change markedly, but the information has to be controlled somehow, " said Chuck Gallagher, a former Reading Eagle editor who started with the paper as a crime reporter in 1968.

Gallagher, who used to appear regularly on 69 News, said there just isn't much advertising revenue for print media anymore.

"It hurt," Gallagher said. "I've known for some time there were problems, even before I retired. [The] industry's been changing rapidly in a negative way."

Gallagher said he hopes the Reading Eagle will continue to cover the stories of this community.

"We want people to read the newspaper and think, obviously, that what they're getting is legitimate news, news they can use, and also news to make their lives better," Gallagher said.

The company said it will continue to operate, publish, and broadcast under bankruptcy rules while it seeks a buyer.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:00 PM

  • NE 7 mph
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers
Julie Bunnick | Berks County Intermediate Unit

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief
Bill Seiders | 69 News

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn
QuadCopter 69

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan
Google

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building
Google

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set
69 News

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students
69 News

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25
69 News

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns
69 News

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro
Tom Kelly

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99
69 News

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99

Berks pubs, restaurants brace for St. Patrick's Day rush
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Berks pubs, restaurants brace for St. Patrick's Day rush

After tragedy, faith groups show support for Berks Muslims
Matthew Mckew via CNN

After tragedy, faith groups show support for Berks Muslims

Hamburg man to serve prison time for escape from police

Hamburg man to serve prison time for escape from police

Tom Rader's 4 p.m. update on suspect capture in Stony Creek
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Tom Rader's 4 p.m. update on suspect capture in Stony Creek

PHOTOS: Police search for armed man in Stony Creek
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

PHOTOS: Police search for armed man in Stony Creek

Spotted lanternfly quarantine grows to include Pa. capital
69 News

Spotted lanternfly quarantine grows to include Pa. capital

Police apprehend armed suspect sought in Stony Creek

Police apprehend armed suspect sought in Stony Creek

Police converge on Stony Creek in search of man with gun
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Police converge on Stony Creek in search of man with gun

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 20 dogs from Ephrata property
Pennsylvania SPCA

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 20 dogs from Ephrata property

Free microchip clinic set for Exeter residents' dogs, cats

Free microchip clinic set for Exeter residents' dogs, cats

Boyertown Area School District considers new boundary lines
Boyertown Area School District

Boyertown Area School District considers new boundary lines

The Bally Hotel prepares for St. Patrick's Day Irish Wake
Irene Snyder | 69 News

The Bally Hotel prepares for St. Patrick's Day Irish Wake

Human trafficking probe linked to Reading rooming house
Matt Roth | 69 News

Human trafficking probe linked to Reading rooming house

Pa. OKs historical marker for Berks novelist John Updike

Pa. OKs historical marker for Berks novelist John Updike

Poll: 63 percent of voters against county selling Berks Heim
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Poll: 63 percent of voters against county selling Berks Heim

2-alarm fire destroys car, damages home near Shoemakersville
Jace Codi | 69 News

2-alarm fire destroys car, damages home near Shoemakersville

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

Potential bidders schedule tours of Berks Heim nursing home
69 News

Potential bidders schedule tours of Berks Heim nursing home

PHOTOS: 'Operation Shattered' evidence, suspects

PHOTOS: 'Operation Shattered' evidence, suspects

UNCUT VIDEO: 'Operation Shattered' news conference
Chad Blimline | 69 News

UNCUT VIDEO: 'Operation Shattered' news conference

Feds indict 8 for alleged roles in violent drug organization
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Feds indict 8 for alleged roles in violent drug organization

Facing robbery charges, West Reading councilman resigns
West Reading

Facing robbery charges, West Reading councilman resigns

Berks DA, US attorney to address criminal probe in Reading
Matt Roth | 69 News

Berks DA, US attorney to address criminal probe in Reading

Passengers react to Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 jets being grounded

Passengers react to Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 jets being grounded

Neighbors seek answers after rooming house raid in Reading
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Neighbors seek answers after rooming house raid in Reading

Muhlenberg superintendent blasts college admissions scandal

Muhlenberg superintendent blasts college admissions scandal

4 injured when van, car collide on Penn Avenue in Wyomissing
Timothy Ford | 69 News

4 injured when van, car collide on Penn Avenue in Wyomissing

Groups provide 3,000 prom dresses for 'Belle of the Ball'
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Groups provide 3,000 prom dresses for 'Belle of the Ball'