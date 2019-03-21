Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy

READING, Pa. - The Reading Eagle Company, which publishes the Reading Eagle newspaper, has filed for bankruptcy protection and is on the market.

"When I heard, it just confirmed my fears," said Reading city Councilwoman Donna Reed, a former reporter and editor for the newspaper.

The more than 150-year-old family-owned company, which also owns 830 AM WEEU, South Schuylkill News, and Pretzel City Productions, is looking for a buyer.

"Our employees have worked very hard to support our company and our community, Peter Barbey, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The family is incredibly grateful."

"For me personally, it's a heartbreaker," Reed said. "I met my husband here. I wouldn't have my son, grandson."

Reed added that she worries a new corporate owner won't stay true to the Eagle's community values.

"My concern is an outside entity, chain, won't have that commitment to covering all the municipalities and all the kinds of public entities that need to be covered and held accountable," Reed explained.

"Things are going to change markedly, but the information has to be controlled somehow, " said Chuck Gallagher, a former Reading Eagle editor who started with the paper as a crime reporter in 1968.

Gallagher, who used to appear regularly on 69 News, said there just isn't much advertising revenue for print media anymore.

"It hurt," Gallagher said. "I've known for some time there were problems, even before I retired. [The] industry's been changing rapidly in a negative way."

Gallagher said he hopes the Reading Eagle will continue to cover the stories of this community.

"We want people to read the newspaper and think, obviously, that what they're getting is legitimate news, news they can use, and also news to make their lives better," Gallagher said.

The company said it will continue to operate, publish, and broadcast under bankruptcy rules while it seeks a buyer.