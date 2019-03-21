Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy
'It's a heartbreaker'
READING, Pa. - The Reading Eagle Company, which publishes the Reading Eagle newspaper, has filed for bankruptcy protection and is on the market.
"When I heard, it just confirmed my fears," said Reading city Councilwoman Donna Reed, a former reporter and editor for the newspaper.
The more than 150-year-old family-owned company, which also owns 830 AM WEEU, South Schuylkill News, and Pretzel City Productions, is looking for a buyer.
"Our employees have worked very hard to support our company and our community, Peter Barbey, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The family is incredibly grateful."
"For me personally, it's a heartbreaker," Reed said. "I met my husband here. I wouldn't have my son, grandson."
Reed added that she worries a new corporate owner won't stay true to the Eagle's community values.
"My concern is an outside entity, chain, won't have that commitment to covering all the municipalities and all the kinds of public entities that need to be covered and held accountable," Reed explained.
"Things are going to change markedly, but the information has to be controlled somehow, " said Chuck Gallagher, a former Reading Eagle editor who started with the paper as a crime reporter in 1968.
Gallagher, who used to appear regularly on 69 News, said there just isn't much advertising revenue for print media anymore.
"It hurt," Gallagher said. "I've known for some time there were problems, even before I retired. [The] industry's been changing rapidly in a negative way."
Gallagher said he hopes the Reading Eagle will continue to cover the stories of this community.
"We want people to read the newspaper and think, obviously, that what they're getting is legitimate news, news they can use, and also news to make their lives better," Gallagher said.
The company said it will continue to operate, publish, and broadcast under bankruptcy rules while it seeks a buyer.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
The Berks County commissioners said they are pleased with Service Employees International Union's (SEIU) three to one vote to approve a tentative contract for its union employees at Berks Heim.Read More »
- Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy
- Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection, seeks buyer
- Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
- First female space shuttle pilot speaks at Penn State Berks
- Spring's arrival has many excited for warmer weather
- Pa. Redistricting Reform Commission sets meeting in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial
- Updated Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
- Updated Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
- Updated Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals
- Updated Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
- 450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem
- SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
- Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict
- Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert