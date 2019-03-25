Reading Eagle takes case before federal bankruptcy judge

READING, Pa. - The Reading Eagle Company is hoping to have a buyer by the middle of May. Otherwise, the family owned company is in trouble, according to its bankruptcy court filings.

In federal bankruptcy court in Reading on Monday, lawyers for the company requested relief, asking the judge to authorize the bidding procedures.

If the company's timetable is not approved, it could run out of cash and shut down, according to the court paperwork.

The company got some initial help at the hearing. A judge approved a loan to allow operations to continue.

Interested bidders have until May 15 to submit a bid. If there is more than one qualified bidder, an auction will take place two days later, on May 17 at 10 a.m.

The company, which owns the Reading Eagle newspaper, WEEU radio, the weekly South Schuylkill News, and other entities, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.