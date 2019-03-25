Reading Eagle takes case before federal bankruptcy judge
Judge OKs loan for operations to continue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Eagle Company is hoping to have a buyer by the middle of May. Otherwise, the family owned company is in trouble, according to its bankruptcy court filings.
In federal bankruptcy court in Reading on Monday, lawyers for the company requested relief, asking the judge to authorize the bidding procedures.
If the company's timetable is not approved, it could run out of cash and shut down, according to the court paperwork.
The company got some initial help at the hearing. A judge approved a loan to allow operations to continue.
Interested bidders have until May 15 to submit a bid. If there is more than one qualified bidder, an auction will take place two days later, on May 17 at 10 a.m.
The company, which owns the Reading Eagle newspaper, WEEU radio, the weekly South Schuylkill News, and other entities, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Pray for Luci: GoFundMe helping 5-year-old victim of abuse
A 5-year-old girl from Berks County is in a fight for her life, with her father and other family members by her side on a long road to recovery.Read More »
- St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl
- Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
- One man treated after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Reading Eagle takes case before federal bankruptcy judge
- Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift
- Albright, Drexel put students on new path to nursing degree
Latest From The Newsroom
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- National volunteers helping Schuylkill County town recovering from flooding
- Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Jacob Sullivan called "gentle giant" as family members testify on his behalf
- Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
- Positive Parenting: Dad matters
- Updated Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers
- Updated One man treated after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Southern Lehigh students want more ‘space' for theater program