Reading Fire + Ice Fest underway ahead of winter storm
READING, Pa. - There's a lot to look at when it comes to the annual Reading Fire + Ice Fest.
"Seeing the finished product starting from nothing and ending up with a great looking event, seeing the people come out and enjoying it," said Dave Reppert, event director with Wishes by Boscov's.
This year's celebration holds a special centerpiece to honor the memory of a man many say meant a lot to the city: John Slifko, who died last week at age 71.
An ice sculpture in the shape of a sun is meant to honor Slifko.
"He was the city council liaison to the downtown improvement district board and so we saw John every month at our board meetings," said Charles Broad with the Downtown Improvement District.
Organizers say Slifko embraced outdoor activities, which he saw as a great way to show off a special city.
"John was really a champion for downtown, vocal supporter of the organization and of our events downtown," said Broad.
For one event planner, this year's event brought about a much different approach compared to last year.
"Certainly the weather last year when we were here, it was pouring down rain," said Reppert.
The event will feature fire performers, ice sculptures, live music, food and a planned fireworks display.
Organizers say they hope they can get it all in before the next storm comes but for now, they're embracing the weather.
"I think we're in better luck this year with the temperatures and the forecast is some snow, which should make it pretty exciting," said Reppert.
Reading Fire + Ice Fest underway ahead of winter storm
