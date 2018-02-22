Reading High School to install new, HD security cameras

READING, Pa. - When safety of students is second to none, Reading School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin wants a security system that reflects that.

"Schools are supposed to be places of safety and utopia and great educational progress and access to greater opportunities," said Mumin.

The superintendent said Reading High School currently has "several hundred" security cameras, and after a major upgrade is complete, he said it will have close to 1,000 newer, fully-HD cameras.

"What those cameras are able to do, it's updated technology where we're able to see clear, clear pictures in HD of student traffic in the hallways or visitors in the hallways," said Mumin.

The new cameras are already in use at the school district administration building at North Eighth and Washington streets and at 10th and Penn Elementary School.

The project was planned before last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Authorities in Broward County said the school's cameras were delayed by as much as a half-hour. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was captured an hour after the shooting, but officials said the delay made the response that much more confusing.

It all highlights the importance of having the latest camera technology.

"You start to look at what process and procedures were in place to see how, as educators, we could play Monday-morning quarterback to be able to better prepare our system, our teachers, administrators and our students and informing their families," said Mumin.