Reading Hospital sets community discussion on migraines

WEST READING, Pa. - A neurological disorder that affects millions of people in the United States will be the topic of a free community discussion at Reading Hospital.

Tower Health's Dr. Richard Lukose will lead an educational seminar next Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30 until 8 p.m., in the hospital's 5th Avenue Conference Center.

"Migraines affect millions of individuals in the United States and often impact personal and professional aspects of life," Lukose said.

Lukose will discuss what triggers a migraine, when individuals should seek care, and what options are available for treating the disorder.

"With a wide variety of treatment options, we are able to provide relief for many individuals to help improve their quality of life and get them back to doing the things they enjoy," Lukose said.

Seating for the seminar is limited, so registration is required by calling 484-628-HELP (4357) or visiting reading.towerhealth.org/headache.