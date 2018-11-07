Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is facing charges in a car accident that happened Tuesday in the 1400 block of N. 5th Street in Reading.
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident and found a minor entrapped inside a silver Lexus.
The minor suffered two broken hips among other injuries and was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for specialized treatment.
Two other victims in a red Chevrolet Traverse suffered moderate injuries.
A witness told police they saw the silver Lexus "racing" an unidentified red vehicle at a high rate of speed until they reached an area of the road where two lanes merged into a single lane. The Lexus lost control and struck the other vehicle.
Ivan Corona, 20, is facing charges for causing the accident.
Corona originally reported that he was in the 2nd row passenger seat of the first vehicle and was not driving. According to the affidavit of probable cause, multiple sources indicate that Corona was the driver of the Lexus.
Corona had a suspended driver's license. His vehicle had expired registration and he had no insurance coverage.
The rear passenger wheel of the silver Lexus was missing three out of five lug nuts and had no tread on it.
Corona is facing charges including aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and other related charges.
He is in Berks County Jail unable to post $10,000 bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
Fleetwood police received information about a possible theft at East Penn Manufacturing location.Read More »
- Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision
- One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum
- Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs
- Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment
Latest From The Newsroom
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Lake searched for cell phones after arrest made in bomb calls
- Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week
- New Ross Township house catches fire
- Updated Sales and earnings up in third quarter for OraSure
- New It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem
- Scouts begin annual food drive
- Updated Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall
- Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
- Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department