Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is facing charges in a car accident that happened Tuesday in the 1400 block of N. 5th Street in Reading.

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident and found a minor entrapped inside a silver Lexus.

The minor suffered two broken hips among other injuries and was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for specialized treatment.

Two other victims in a red Chevrolet Traverse suffered moderate injuries.

A witness told police they saw the silver Lexus "racing" an unidentified red vehicle at a high rate of speed until they reached an area of the road where two lanes merged into a single lane. The Lexus lost control and struck the other vehicle.

Ivan Corona, 20, is facing charges for causing the accident.

Corona originally reported that he was in the 2nd row passenger seat of the first vehicle and was not driving. According to the affidavit of probable cause, multiple sources indicate that Corona was the driver of the Lexus.

Corona had a suspended driver's license. His vehicle had expired registration and he had no insurance coverage.

The rear passenger wheel of the silver Lexus was missing three out of five lug nuts and had no tread on it.

Corona is facing charges including aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and other related charges.

He is in Berks County Jail unable to post $10,000 bail.