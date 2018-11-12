Reading man lives a life of rhythm

69 News Daeshawn Spradley

READING, Pa. - Some of us are wired differently. The way Daeshawn Spradley is wired, he doesn't just move, he gives Reading rhythm.

"Honestly, I discovered my talent as soon as I learned how to walk," said Spradley. "I love music and the music moves me."

The 24-year-old hip-hop dancer has grace, precision and focus. He's adored by thousands of Instagram followers. Spradley grew up in Reading's Oakbrook Homes and works in maintenance at the Reading School District.

"The life growing up to becoming a dancer in Reading, PA has not been easy, trust me," Spradley told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "The goal I have for myself that I set for dance is being not only an entertainer or inspiration, but just to give everybody a symbol to look at and to look up to. You don't necessarily have to be a dancer. Anything that you love to do or anything you love to watch, see, hear, just take upon it and just fully execute on anything that you have in your heart."

He never had a cliché "a-ha" moment or a life-changing event to motivate him. He wants to use dance as a platform to spread a positive message:

"Don't let anybody ever tell you what you can or cannot be," he said.

A life wired differently; a life of rhythm.