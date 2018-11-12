Reading man lives a life of rhythm
READING, Pa. - Some of us are wired differently. The way Daeshawn Spradley is wired, he doesn't just move, he gives Reading rhythm.
"Honestly, I discovered my talent as soon as I learned how to walk," said Spradley. "I love music and the music moves me."
The 24-year-old hip-hop dancer has grace, precision and focus. He's adored by thousands of Instagram followers. Spradley grew up in Reading's Oakbrook Homes and works in maintenance at the Reading School District.
"The life growing up to becoming a dancer in Reading, PA has not been easy, trust me," Spradley told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "The goal I have for myself that I set for dance is being not only an entertainer or inspiration, but just to give everybody a symbol to look at and to look up to. You don't necessarily have to be a dancer. Anything that you love to do or anything you love to watch, see, hear, just take upon it and just fully execute on anything that you have in your heart."
He never had a cliché "a-ha" moment or a life-changing event to motivate him. He wants to use dance as a platform to spread a positive message:
"Don't let anybody ever tell you what you can or cannot be," he said.
A life wired differently; a life of rhythm.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading man lives a life of rhythm
Some of us are wired differently. The way Daeshawn Spradley is wired, he doesn't just move, he gives Reading rhythm.Read More »
- Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- Alvernia University dorm catches on fire, no students injured
- J.B. Hunt donates $1,000 of school supplies to Penn-Bern Elementary
- R. M. Palmer kicks off holiday season with new chocolate
- Boil water advisory lifted in Bernville
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service
- New 2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
- Updated Reading man lives a life of rhythm
- Updated Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Updated Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- New Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
- Updated Popular restaurant finds 2nd home in Allentown
- Health Beat: Molly's battle with Crohn's, the silent disease
- Alvernia University dorm catches on fire, no students injured
- Walmart to give hiring preference to military spouses