Reading march takes stand against violence
READING, Pa. - People took to the streets in a call to bring an end to gun violence in the city of Reading in downtown Reading Saturday morning.
Rise Up Reading brought together local students and organizations such as Make the Road Pennsylvania, Cease Fire PA, and Indivisible Berks.
The march was held in response to school violence last year but this year also focused on violence on streets of Reading following last year's spike in homicides.
"I think today we are really going to let the youths' voice be heard, and give them more of a platform so they can rise up and speak up on the violence that's been going on." said student activist Janeice Burns.
Student organizers say they are working to form groups with local officials to address violence on city streets and in schools.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks business victim of several thefts
Over $2,000 worth of metals have been stolen.Read More »
- Reading march takes stand against violence
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Person sent to hospital after pedestrian accident in Reading
- March against gun violence scheduled for Saturday morning
Latest From The Newsroom
- Fire destroys several buildings in Schuylkill County
- Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments
- One injured in Allentown shooting
- Berks business victim of several thefts
- New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis
- Money Matters: Help if you cannot pay taxes
- Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"
- Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus
- Reading march takes stand against violence
- Money Matters: last minute tax advice