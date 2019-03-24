Reading march takes stand against violence

READING, Pa. - People took to the streets in a call to bring an end to gun violence in the city of Reading in downtown Reading Saturday morning.

Rise Up Reading brought together local students and organizations such as Make the Road Pennsylvania, Cease Fire PA, and Indivisible Berks.

The march was held in response to school violence last year but this year also focused on violence on streets of Reading following last year's spike in homicides.

"I think today we are really going to let the youths' voice be heard, and give them more of a platform so they can rise up and speak up on the violence that's been going on." said student activist Janeice Burns.

Student organizers say they are working to form groups with local officials to address violence on city streets and in schools.