Reading mayor proposes rotating fire hydrants to make more parking
READING, Pa. - Reading has a parking problem. The mayor says he may have a solution.
Reading Mayor Wally Scott said the city could get more spaces by going in a new direction: Changing the direction of fire hydrants.
"I thought that was an interesting idea that someone sent me," said Scott.
The idea is to rotate hydrants so that firefighters can get to the water facing either down the block or toward buildings, not toward the street. That way, no cars could potentially block firefighters from hooking up to the hydrant, allowing people to park closer to hydrants.
State law requires cars be 15 feet away from a hydrant. Scott said the change would allow cars to park within five feet.
"I'm looking to put one extra parking space on every block," said Scott.
Scott is aware of the criticism the idea has received.
"Don't be a naysayer. Don't right away condemn it. Don't call me a crackpot. Don't call me like I have to be crazy," said Scott.
Reading fire officials want to extinguish the idea before it spreads. They say it'll take them longer to find and access hydrants, wasting precious seconds in an emergency.
"I think it's a bad idea regardless," said Mike Shoumlisky, president of Reading Firefighter Union Local 1803. "I understand parking's at a premium in the city. I grew up in the city, but you need to put public safety above parking."
There are no immediate plans to rotate hydrants in the city.
