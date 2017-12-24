Reading police identify shooting victim
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating after deadly gunfire erupted late Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Perkiomen Avenue.
Police say 25-year-old Elmer Maldonado was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the hospital.
As of late Saturday night, no arrests have been made.
There's also no word yet on a possible motive for the shooting.
69 News spoke with a nearby resident who says he's frustrated with violence in the city.
"I feel like Reading is getting bad out here," Joshua Viera said. "People should stay indoors. Stay with their family."
As of Saturday night, police still had crime tape up at the scene.
Much of their investigation appeared to be focused on an alleyway.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about what happened to contact Reading police or Crime Alert Berks County.
