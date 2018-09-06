Reading police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg
Happened Wednesday night
READING, Pa. - A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Wednesday night, Reading police said.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, officials said.
There they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was taken to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg inside the home.
No charges were filed.
A stretch of Schuylkill Avenue was closed while police investigated.
