Reading police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg

READING, Pa. - A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Wednesday night, Reading police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, officials said.

There they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg inside the home.

No charges were filed.

A stretch of Schuylkill Avenue was closed while police investigated.