Police seek public's help in case of body found in alley

Assault may have contributed to death, police say

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 11:58 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 11:44 PM EDT

Police seek public's help in case of body found in alley

READING, Pa. - The death of a man whose body was found in an alley in Reading earlier this month now appears to be suspicious.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams is asking for the public’s help.

"We're not going to get answers unless the public comes forward with information about the victim, Glen Anders," Adams said.

Police said Thursday that their investigation led them to learn that the 58-year-old man, identified as Glen Anders, was assaulted a day or two before the discovery of his body in an alley behind the 300 block of Mulberry Street on the morning of April 9.

"We know at some point in time he was assaulted, as a result of the autopsy that was performed," said Adams.

The injuries Anders suffered in that assault may have contributed to his death, according to police, who stopped short of calling it a case of homicide.

"At this point in time we do not know specifically if it is a homicide," Adams explained.

The coroner has yet to release results of Anders' autopsy, which was done on April 11.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault or how Anders ended up in the alley to call 610-655-6116.

