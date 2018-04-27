Police seek public's help in case of body found in alley
Assault may have contributed to death, police say
READING, Pa. - The death of a man whose body was found in an alley in Reading earlier this month now appears to be suspicious.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams is asking for the public’s help.
"We're not going to get answers unless the public comes forward with information about the victim, Glen Anders," Adams said.
Police said Thursday that their investigation led them to learn that the 58-year-old man, identified as Glen Anders, was assaulted a day or two before the discovery of his body in an alley behind the 300 block of Mulberry Street on the morning of April 9.
"We know at some point in time he was assaulted, as a result of the autopsy that was performed," said Adams.
The injuries Anders suffered in that assault may have contributed to his death, according to police, who stopped short of calling it a case of homicide.
"At this point in time we do not know specifically if it is a homicide," Adams explained.
The coroner has yet to release results of Anders' autopsy, which was done on April 11.
Police are asking anyone with information about the assault or how Anders ended up in the alley to call 610-655-6116.
Video report by WFMZ's Tom Rader
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Berks Area News
-
Police seek public's help in case of body found in alley
The death of a man whose body was found in an alley in Reading earlier this month now appears to be suspicious.Read More »
- Law officers "Race Against Crime"
- Go Go Gadget to open Reading's Downtown Alive series
- PHOTOS: Crime Alert Berks Race Against Crime 2018
- Berks coroner seeking Reading man's next of kin
- 'Companion dog' offers aid to crime victims, witnesses
- Carpenter shares up $3.11 after fiscal 2018 3Q report
Latest From The Newsroom
- New York Giants draft Barkley second overall
- Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars crowns a new winner
- Shooting in Allentown wounds one
- 71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township
- Cosby accusers celebrate justice after jurors release guilty verdict
- Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down'
- Updated Quakertown school board vice president addresses criminal background
- Teachers: soft touch approach to discipline backfiring
- Transportation Improvement Plan calls for $534 million
- East Allen, developer settle on height restriction