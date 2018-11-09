Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting

READING, Pa. - Police have a break in a deadly shooting that ended up being the first in a string of shootings in Reading in recent weeks.

"On Oct. 19 of this year just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 900 Block of North Ninth Street for a call for shots fired," Reading Police Capt. Paul Reilly said.

Officers say they've identified a suspect, Joaquin Ortiz-Ayala, in the shooting death of 30-year-old Feilx Carrasquillo, who was shot in the driver's seat of a car on North Ninth Street and later died at Reading Hospital.

Police also say they have a possible motive, an argument over speakers.

"He met with a mutual friend and they were going to engage in a purchase of, or sale of, car speakers and through that engagement there was a verbal argument in the street," Reilly explained.

Witnesses told police, that verbal argument escalated. They say Carrasquillo returned to his car and that's when Ortiz-Ayala pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots.

"There was a female in the vehicle and a couple of other people that were with them at the time," Reilly said.

Police credit the community coming forward with leading to a suspect. One man who lives near the scene says that's what needs to happen for more of these shootings to be solved.

"The people I guess have to start turning people in or it's never going to end," Mike Dreyer said.

One nearby man says he's seen the suspect but not recently.

"I don't talk to the guy. (I’ve) seen him talking to different people," Erik Guerrero of Reading said. "He seemed like a nice person. Around the block, chilling with his people, his friends."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Reading Police or Crime Alert Berks County.