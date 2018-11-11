Reading police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
READING, Pa. - Reading police said they are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Jaleika Iris Morales-Cruz, 14, of Reading, was last seen by her family leaving a relative's house with a bag of clean clothes.
Morales-Cruz is 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
