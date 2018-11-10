Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading police are searching for Danishka Jaileen Otero-Velez after she allegedly shot and killed Ranciel Angel Natera on Monday.
According to officials, Otero-Velez and Natera were arguing outside a building in the 1200 block of Hill Road when Otero-Velez allegedy shot Natera.
Police arrived to find Natera lying on his back and were unable to revive him. An autopsy determined he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
After the shooting, police say Otero-Velez told a witness she shot and killed Natera and the police will know she was the shooter because she used her own gun. She mentioned Natera had cheated on her and fathered a child, according to the affidavit.
A check on Otero-Velez revealed she has a valid concealed carry permit and one 9mm handgun registered to her.
Officials say Otero-Velez provided the false name of Carmen Lugo to police at the scene. She was then escorted by police after providing the false information and left the area.
