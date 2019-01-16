Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T
READING, Pa. - Reading Public Library has received a $20,000 grant from the BB&T Economic Growth Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.
The funds will be used to support the library's entrepreneurial and workforce development programming as well as the autumn entrepreneurial workshops.
The programs provide a platform for the development of Latino leadership, teaches business skills and provides networking opportunities.
The grant will also support the Berks Job database on the library's website, fund resume writing classes and computer classes.
