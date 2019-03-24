Reading Royals organization files lawsuit against city parking authority

69 News

READING, Pa. - The owner of the Reading Royals has filed a lawsuit against the Reading Parking Authority.

The suit is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars the Royals owner says the parking authority owes the team.

A statement from SA Hockey Associates claims the parking authority has failed to honor a contract signed by both parties in 2014.

SA Hockey says it's owed more than $220,000 not including interest.

The solicitor for the Reading Parking Authority, Mahlon Boyer, provided the following the statement to 69 News: "The contract the Reading Royals are referring to is being disputed by the Parking Authority. I have not seen the complaint. Once we see the specifics of the suit, we will be able to speak to the specifics of the allegations in a more detailed fashion."

SA Hockey's statement says the Royals organization requests the court declare the parking authority "cannot simply walk away from a valid contract because of the unfounded belief that an entrepreneur who is willing to take financial risk and attempt to help Reading, and there are only a few, is only trying to take advantage of Reading."

"SA Hockey Associates request that the court hold the RPA liable for spoliation of evidence for destroyed daily logs and other records showing parking revenues for the hockey games in violation of the agreements between the parties and the RPA’s statutory responsibility as a parking authority, and award SA Hockey Associates compensation damages, punitive damages, and counsel fees," the statement continues.