Reading Royals organization files lawsuit against city parking authority
READING, Pa. - The owner of the Reading Royals has filed a lawsuit against the Reading Parking Authority.
The suit is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars the Royals owner says the parking authority owes the team.
A statement from SA Hockey Associates claims the parking authority has failed to honor a contract signed by both parties in 2014.
SA Hockey says it's owed more than $220,000 not including interest.
The solicitor for the Reading Parking Authority, Mahlon Boyer, provided the following the statement to 69 News: "The contract the Reading Royals are referring to is being disputed by the Parking Authority. I have not seen the complaint. Once we see the specifics of the suit, we will be able to speak to the specifics of the allegations in a more detailed fashion."
SA Hockey's statement says the Royals organization requests the court declare the parking authority "cannot simply walk away from a valid contract because of the unfounded belief that an entrepreneur who is willing to take financial risk and attempt to help Reading, and there are only a few, is only trying to take advantage of Reading."
"SA Hockey Associates request that the court hold the RPA liable for spoliation of evidence for destroyed daily logs and other records showing parking revenues for the hockey games in violation of the agreements between the parties and the RPA’s statutory responsibility as a parking authority, and award SA Hockey Associates compensation damages, punitive damages, and counsel fees," the statement continues.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Royals organization files lawsuit against city parking authority
The owner of the Reading Royals has filed a lawsuit against the Reading Parking Authority. The suit is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars the Royals owner says the parking authority owes the team.Read More »
- Berks business victim of several thefts
- Reading march takes stand against violence
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Person sent to hospital after pedestrian accident in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities: Two motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup in upper Bucks
- Fire destroys several buildings in Schuylkill County
- Reading Royals organization files lawsuit against city parking authority
- New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis
- Local Special Olympic athletes recognized for accomplishments
- Berks business victim of several thefts
- One injured in Allentown shooting
- Money Matters: Help if you cannot pay taxes
- Lehigh University students participating in "Hack-a-thon"
- Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus