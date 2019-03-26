Reading's Chestnut St. to see new traffic signal technology
READING, Pa. - It's a road through Reading that people who use it said is in need of repairs.
"Chestnut Street has had some damage to it, and this is a milling and repaving project," said Osmer Deming, the city's acting managing director.
A former Reading resident, who now lives in Muhlenberg Township but still frequents city shops, said she has noticed the rough roads.
"I think a lot of the main roads that surround the Santander [Arena] should be fixed and a lot of the roads that are trafficked a lot, and this is one of them," said Nicole Villanueva.
PennDOT will be heading up the proposed $3-million project to repave Chestnut, from Fourth to 10th streets.
In addition, four intersections will be upgraded to include traffic signal technology that will be able to alter lights for first responders.
"It's also gonna be a big benefit to the pedestrians, with improvements to the intersections where there will be fully built ADA standard curb ramps with push buttons and upgraded traffic signals," explained Tim Krall, a utilities engineer with the Reading Public Works Department.
Officials said the repaving will not require any widening that would impact existing homes and businesses.
Some council members expressed concerns about parking and school buses being impacted during construction. When asked about that, Deming said the city is still trying to garner more feedback.
"Last night, before the council meeting, was an informational presentation to the residents and to listen to their concerns to make sure that we're taking care of our residents and improving an important thoroughfare, too," Deming said.
The plans are currently on display to the public in the first floor of City Hall.
The project is expected to get underway in 2020.
