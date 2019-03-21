Reading's Citadel takes steps to combat possible violence

READING, Pa. - The Reading School District is boosting security amid threats of planned fights at its intermediate school.

The district posted an alert on its website Thursday, saying, "We have received information from parents and students that alluded to planned altercations at the building on Friday."

The district said it has shared that information with city police.

"While we have not been able to verify the information as credible, we still are being proactive," the alert stated.

The Citadel said it put extra precautions in place within the school on Thursday, including staggering class changes and increasing security monitoring of those changes and school hallways.

On Friday, the school said it will take the added steps of limiting class transitions and increasing the number of district administrators at the building.