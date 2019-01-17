Reading School Board receives tax recommendation

READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board is not anticipating a significant tax increase for the upcoming school year.

Wayne Gehris, CFO of the Reading School District, advised the board Wednesday night that he does not believe a tax increase above the Act 1 Index of 3.8 percent will be necessary for the 2019-2020 year. Action on the recommendation will be taken at the regular school board meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Gehris reported that revenues for November were $83.5 million, 30 percent of the $275 million budgeted. Expenses were $73.4 million, 26.4 percent of the budget and the same as last November. He also reported that for 2019 the mileage reimbursement rate would rise $0.035 to $0.58 per mile per IRS guidance.

Jennifer Murray, assistant to the superintendent, told the board that the district received a $40,000 grant from United Way to be applied to the Bridge to Success program. The district also received a $25,000 grant from the PA Crime and Delinquency Council for security upgrades in several schools.

Murray also said that she would be asking for authorization to eliminate approximately 15 classes at the high school because of low enrollment in the classes.

Todd Conn, facilities director, reported that he will ask the school board to vote at their next meeting on a $20,000 contract for additional air conditioning at Southern Middle School. He will also request $109,910 for Burkhardt Mechanical to replace two boilers at the Reading Intermediate High School because no parts are available to repair the existing boilers.