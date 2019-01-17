Reading School Board receives tax recommendation
READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board is not anticipating a significant tax increase for the upcoming school year.
Wayne Gehris, CFO of the Reading School District, advised the board Wednesday night that he does not believe a tax increase above the Act 1 Index of 3.8 percent will be necessary for the 2019-2020 year. Action on the recommendation will be taken at the regular school board meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Gehris reported that revenues for November were $83.5 million, 30 percent of the $275 million budgeted. Expenses were $73.4 million, 26.4 percent of the budget and the same as last November. He also reported that for 2019 the mileage reimbursement rate would rise $0.035 to $0.58 per mile per IRS guidance.
Jennifer Murray, assistant to the superintendent, told the board that the district received a $40,000 grant from United Way to be applied to the Bridge to Success program. The district also received a $25,000 grant from the PA Crime and Delinquency Council for security upgrades in several schools.
Murray also said that she would be asking for authorization to eliminate approximately 15 classes at the high school because of low enrollment in the classes.
Todd Conn, facilities director, reported that he will ask the school board to vote at their next meeting on a $20,000 contract for additional air conditioning at Southern Middle School. He will also request $109,910 for Burkhardt Mechanical to replace two boilers at the Reading Intermediate High School because no parts are available to repair the existing boilers.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Truck overturns after crash in Reading
It happened around 9 p.m. on Museum Road near East Wyomissing Boulevard.Read More »
- West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers
- Reading School Board receives tax recommendation
- Royals suffer 3rd straight loss
- Reading auditor announces retirement
- Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled
- Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
Latest From The Newsroom
- Coating to 2 inches of snow expected Thursday night ahead of bigger weekend storm
- Closing arguments set to begin in Hupperterz trial
- Allentown City Council sticks with 27 percent tax hike
- Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- Updated High on meth, police allege man tries to break into Bethlehem home
- Bounced check lands shopper in legal trouble
- Life Lessons: Benefits of being a dog owner
- Truck overturns after crash in Reading
- West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers
- Reading School Board receives tax recommendation