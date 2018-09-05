Reading to close 3 middle schools early Wednesday, Thursday

READING, Pa. - The combination of heat and humidity is forcing the Reading School District to close three of its four middle schools early Wednesday and Thursday.

Students at Southern, Southwest, and Northwest middle schools will be dismissed at 1:25 p.m. both days, according to an alert on the district's website.

Those three buildings lack central air conditioning.

The students will receive lunch before they are dismissed, and transportation will be provided for bus riders.

The city's public schools that do have air conditioning will continue to operate on a regular schedule, officials said.

This is the second consecutive week that weather has forced a change in the district's schedule. All schools were closed last Tuesday and Wednesday.