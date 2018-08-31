Reading woman charged in case of shaken baby syndrome

READING, Pa. - An alleged case of shaken baby syndrome has left a Reading woman in trouble with the law.

Marisol Galeano stands accused of shaking her 9-month-old daughter, causing bleeding on the baby's brain, according to court documents released Friday.

The crime, police said, happened on the morning of July 17 inside a home in the 300 block of North 10th Street in Reading.

Galeano initially told investigators that the baby fell two feet from a bed to the floor of an upstairs bedroom, with her twin 4-year-old daughters and 14-year-old son nearby, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Galeano took the baby to Reading Hospital, where she was evaluated before being flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment.

A CHOP doctor told investigators that the young victim's injury did not happen as the result of a fall. Instead, she said the baby had been shaken.

The baby, the doctor said, will recover from her injury, but she will have to be monitored for any long-lasting effects of permanent damage, according to court documents.

The doctor's findings led investigators to speak with Galeano again on July 24. At that time, they said, the mother changed her story and admitted to shaking the baby, using an anatomical doll to demonstrate her actions for detectives, and to staging the scene inside the home.

Galeano, 40, was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault (victims less than 13 and defendant 18 or older), aggravated assault (victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older), endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. She is free on $25,000 bail.