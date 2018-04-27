Reading's deputy police chief resigns after 13 months on job

READING, Pa. - James Marasco Jr.'s career with the Reading Police Department has come to an end a little more than a year after it began.

Marasco has submitted his resignation as the department's deputy chief, effective immediately.

"Jim has a long and distinguished history of excellence in law enforcement that has served the people of Reading well," said Marasco's attorney, James M. Smith. "Jim counts it an honor to have worked with Chief [Andres] Dominguez in serving the people of Reading and looks forward to stepping into the next chapter in his law enforcement career."

Mayor Wally Scott accepted the resignation with "great regret," according to Glenn Steckman, the city's managing director.

Marasco signed on as the RPD's second in command in March 2017 after spending 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, where he retired in 2016 as patrol unit supervisor.

The city's deputy police chief position had been vacant since August 2011. Steckman told 69 News that the city is working to find Marasco's replacement.