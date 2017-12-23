Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
READING, Pa. - The operator of the ADAPPT halfway house in Reading says it will spend $4.5 million on upgrades to the center.
The group's vice president says the money will go toward security enhancements, an air conditioning system, and bathroom renovations.
The work is expected to begin in January and be completed sometime in the summer.
ADAPPT has had multiple overdose deaths in recent years.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police locate missing Berks County man
Man found safe.Read More »
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- From fish to flowers, last-minute Christmas rush underway
- Students donate gift baskets to cancer patients
- Reading firefighters answer call to fulfill Christmas wishes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault