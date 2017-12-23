Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading

VIDEO Renovations planned at ADAPPT

READING, Pa. - The operator of the ADAPPT halfway house in Reading says it will spend $4.5 million on upgrades to the center.

The group's vice president says the money will go toward security enhancements, an air conditioning system, and bathroom renovations.

The work is expected to begin in January and be completed sometime in the summer.

ADAPPT has had multiple overdose deaths in recent years.