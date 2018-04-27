Rep. Meehan's constituents react to his abrupt resignation

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Following an announcement this past January that he would not seek a fifth term following sexual harassment allegations, U.S Rep. Pat Meehan resigned Friday.

"I think he did the right thing resigning," said Nicole Bolger of Douglassville.

Meehan's district includes parts of Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, and Montgomery counties.

"With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve," Meehan said.

His constituents spoke out Friday.

"Well no, him resigning is right, but are they gonna go after him? That's what I wanna know," said Don Cabot of Green Lane.

Meehan admitted to settling a former aide's sexual misconduct complaint with taxpayer dollars.

"I will pay $39,000 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from my office account," Meehan said.

How do taxpayers feel about that?

"Rightfully so. I think he should return it," Bolger said. "It wasn't his money to use to settle."

Joe Rudderow, the chairman of the Berks County Republican Committee, also weighed in on the resignation.

"Congressmen Meehan's decision to resign today was the right decision for the people of the 7th Congressional District as well those affected by his actions," Rudderow said. "Congressmen Meehan taking responsibility for unacceptable behavior, poor decisions and his pledge of financial restitution is the first step towards restoring the public's trust. "

Regardless of what some might view as a cloudy closure to a political career, Meehan said he's grateful to those he served.

"Though I wish my time in Congress would have finished in a more satisfying manner, I am proud of our accomplishments and thank the residents of my district for their confidence in me over the last eight years," Meehan said.

Meehan, 62, is a former U.S. attorney. He hasn't said what his future plans are.