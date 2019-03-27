Reported shooting draws large response to services center

READING, Pa. - A large contingent of law enforcement officers have converged on the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading.

Their response was for the reported shooting of a woman in the building's sally port. The initial dispatch was that the victim accidentally shot herself in the abdomen shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

An ambulance rolled out of the building's garage a short time later, followed by two police cars, all with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

Officials on the scene have not yet confirmed any information. Reading police are referring all questions to detectives with the district attorney's office.

The services center and the adjoining courthouse make up the county's government complex. The 16-story building consists of courtrooms and the offices of the county commissioners, district attorney, and the sheriff.

The sally port, located in the garage, is used for transporting inmates between the Berks County Jail and the services center and courthouse's cell block.

