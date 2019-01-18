Request from Kutztown police for volunteers to get 'inebriated' goes viral
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A recent Facebook post by police in Kutztown got an overwhelming response. The department was seeking volunteers who were willing to get drunk.
The Kutztown Police Department serves a small borough, but a viral Facebook post has expanded its reach in ways never expected.
"I thought we would get some responses, but I didn't anticipate the level or responses we got," said Chief Craig Summers.
On Wednesday, the department posted a request for three volunteers to assist officers with field sobriety test training. One requirement: "Be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation."
"The next morning when I had a bunch of messages on my voicemail and then we started looking at the Facebook," he said.
Kutztown police said watching the Facebook post explode has been a bit amusing, but the people selected will play a vital role in police training.
"Tracking your eyes and stuff like that, so if you're doing that with a sober person you can't see that the eyes don't track smoothly," said Summers.
The department selected a pool of about 20 people from all of the responses. They'll narrow that pool down to four.
"They are not going to be just doing crazy shots or anything like that. We are going to control the amount of alcohol they have so officers can see the progression of their physical capabilities and then cognitive capabilities," said Summers.
The training is scheduled for April.
