RM Palmer pulls wraps off new Halloween candy for 2018
5-ounce packages retail for $1 each
WEST READING, Pa. - When you're in the candy business, it seems like it's never too early to think about Halloween.
Just ask the folks at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, who announced Tuesday that they've tricked out some new treats for the coming holiday.
Among them are "Yummie Mummies," which are white chocolate-flavored discs filled with creamy peanut butter.
"Gravestone Greetings" are another of R.M. Palmer's new treats this Halloween. They are tombstone-shaped chocolaty treats with a creamy center, and they're wrapped in brightly colored Halloween foils labeled with zany names like "Bea A. Fraid," "Ina Boxx," and "Al B. Bach."
The company is also offering milk chocolate-flavored balls wrapped in black- and orange-colored foils, and those looking to spice up their Halloween can enjoy another chocolaty treat -- Pumpkin Spice Cups.
Five-ounce packages of the new candies retail for $1 each, according to R.M. Palmer, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.
For those wondering, Halloween is only 56 days away, according to a countdown clock of R.M. Palmer's website, which also offers holiday-themed recipes and craft ideas.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
The Reading Public Museum has earned the distinction of becoming Berks County's first destination and Pennsylvania's first museum to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.Read More »
- Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Estimated 50K gather for 15th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- RM Palmer pulls wraps off new Halloween candy for 2018
- Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring
- A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend
- Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
- Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies
- Updated Waste Management of PA purchases Sustainable Waste Solutions
- Estimated 50K gather for 15th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- RM Palmer pulls wraps off new Halloween candy for 2018
- Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
- Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
- Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33