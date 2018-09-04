RM Palmer pulls wraps off new Halloween candy for 2018

WEST READING, Pa. - When you're in the candy business, it seems like it's never too early to think about Halloween.

Just ask the folks at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, who announced Tuesday that they've tricked out some new treats for the coming holiday.

Among them are "Yummie Mummies," which are white chocolate-flavored discs filled with creamy peanut butter.

"Gravestone Greetings" are another of R.M. Palmer's new treats this Halloween. They are tombstone-shaped chocolaty treats with a creamy center, and they're wrapped in brightly colored Halloween foils labeled with zany names like "Bea A. Fraid," "Ina Boxx," and "Al B. Bach."

The company is also offering milk chocolate-flavored balls wrapped in black- and orange-colored foils, and those looking to spice up their Halloween can enjoy another chocolaty treat -- Pumpkin Spice Cups.

Five-ounce packages of the new candies retail for $1 each, according to R.M. Palmer, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

For those wondering, Halloween is only 56 days away, according to a countdown clock of R.M. Palmer's website, which also offers holiday-themed recipes and craft ideas.