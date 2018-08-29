Rodale Institute cancels annual apple fest in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - You would think the rain would be a gift for farmers.

"You can see that this apple is particularly damaged by several insect stings, and this one maybe only had one insect damage, but because the water got in there with all the rain that we had, you can see it's starting to rot," said Jeff Moyer, executive director of the Rodale Institute in Maxatawny Township, near Kutztown.

This summer's record rainfall has forced Rodale to cancel what would have been its 10th annual Organic Apple Festival.

"We love to bring our fruit and our farm to the community, and we do that through apple fest," said Moyer. "Apples are a particularly challenging crop for us to grow here in eastern Pennsylvania organically, without the the kinds of chemicals and pesticides that conventional fruit uses to preserve and protect the fruit."

Non-organic farms use a chemical called spreader stickers, which allow the pesticides to stick on through the rain, which is why they are often listed on the dirty dozen for high amounts of chemicals.

"I think, this year, the issue wasn't really the insects. It was the disease," said Andrew Smith, a chief scientist at the Rodale Institute. "A lot of the diseases, which are prevalent in the spring because it's wet and it's cooler, continued to proliferate throughout the entire summer."

There just simply aren't enough good apples for the festival.

"You can see we have some beautiful fruit, but then we also have some damaged fruit," said Moyer.

Rodale has, however, come up with a creative idea to remove all the diseased apples.

"We've actually taken our pigs and we put them in the orchard so they can eat those diseased apples as well all the leaves," said Smith.