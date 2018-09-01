Rough start on the roads for Labor Day weekend

HAMBURG, Pa. - An estimated 35 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more over the Labor Day weekend.

Those driving through Berks County have had alternate experiences.

"It's been gray, rainy, wet, and miserable on the roads," said Matt Hauer of Virginia. "There's been a few big crashes."

"I haven't seen any accidents. We took 78 up to here," said T.J. Coyne of Harrisburg. "81 to 78. I didn't see anything going on there yet."

Rain once again caused flooding in spots, and that plus a jackknifed tractor trailer in the Bethel Township area caused traffic troubles along I-78.

"It's just awfully busy," said Dan Petruno of Gateways. "Took a little more extra time tonight and then trying to get from Harrisburg to Berks County was bad and I still have another 30 miles to go."

Be it weather or wrecks, some used old, memorized routes to get around.

"Typically it's not too bad because you can run Old 22 or if not Old 22 because it's busy you can run up 143 into Fogelsville, Petruno said.

Others relied on technology to avoid congestion.

“In the GPS it shows New York is pretty backed up at the moment. Showing about a 45 minute delay," said Paul Dumas from Georgia.

The weather for the unofficial end of summer sort of fits the narrative for how the season as a whole has been.

"The weather's been on and off, it only started raining slightly half way here then it stopped," said Dumas.

As many Labor Day weekend travelers have already departed.

"We left what we thought was early and it wasn't early enough," said Hauer.

Whatever their experience at the start, all are hoping for a smoother finish to the long holiday weekend.