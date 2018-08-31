Route 61 reopens after repairs to broken water main
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Traffic is moving again along Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township.
The highway reopened Friday, nearly five days after a Reading Area Water Authority main broke beneath the surface between Reading Crest Boulevard and Tuckerton Road.
Repairs to the water main were completed Wednesday, but the road needed to be restored before it could be reopened.
