Route 724 near Gibraltar closed for emergency bridge repairs

ROBESON TWP., Pa. - A recent bridge inspection on Route 724 in Berks County has prompted the need to close a stretch of the road for emergency repairs to the 52-year-old span.

PennDOT announced Friday its closure of the bridge over Seidel Creek, between Gibraltar Road and Boonetown Road, in Robeson Township.

The inspection showed undermining of the bridge abutments, according to PennDOT, which said the likely cause is recent flooding from heavy rains in the area.

Emergency repairs are set to begin within the next two weeks. In the meantime, traffic is being detoured onto Gibraltar Road, Route 422, and Route 345/Center Road/Furnace Street.

The bridge, built in 1966, has an average daily traffic volume of 8,153 vehicles, according to PennDOT.

The closure comes a day after the Gibraltar Road bridge over the Schuylkill River reopened following a rehabilitation project that began in May.