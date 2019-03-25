Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift

READING, Pa. - Work is underway to expand the Santander Arena in downtown Reading by incorporating a neighboring building into the complex.

The former Pearle Vision building on the southwest corner of Eighth and Penn streets is being refurbished from top to bottom, inside and out.

The work being done on the 90-year-old building includes replacement of the roof and repairs to the cupola.

Plans call for a restaurant and bar on the first floor and private dining and office space on the second floor, adding approximately 22,000 square feet to the complex.

The renovation, officials said, is being done to allow the new spaces to be operated independently of the arena.

A $1.5-million grant from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is helping to fund the $3.5-million project. A $5,000 grant from Berks Alliance is being used for facade improvements.