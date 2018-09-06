Berks

Scott: Unions not interested in negotiating Heim contracts

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 01:41 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Communication with leaders of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and Service Employees International (SEIU) unions has been slow and give the impression they are not interested in negotiating the contracts of union workers at Berks Heim, which fails to represent the wishes of the unions' members, according to Berks County Commissioner Mark C Scott,

Discussions about selling the county-owned nursing home began last summer when Robert Patrizio, the county's chief financial officer, reported that Berks Heim will most likely face a $1.5-million deficit by 2020 and about $8 million in 10 years.

On July 15, the commissioners put a 60-day hold on the proposed sale of Berks Heim, pending negotiations with the unions.

On August 29, the county commissioners sent a letter to both unions.

"This correspondence is follow-up to the County's request to meet with the Union to commence negotiations for the CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement] that is effective starting January 1, 2020," the letter began. "These negotiations are critical for the future of the Berks Heim."

The letter further states that, although the county is not anticipating a deficit until 2021, "the County cannot wait until it is in the middle of a deficit to begin these discussions. The willingness of the union to meet with the County to discuss these issues now will weigh heavily on the Board's deliberation process regarding the future of the Berks Heim."

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday that, although the letter clearly states the county is looking at negotiating contracts starting in 2020, "both responses [from the unions] respond to something the letter doesn't say."

"At this time, we are not willing to reopen the Collective Bargaining Agreement," Carlos M. Rivera, vice president – long-term care with SEIU, replied. "As you are aware, our current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire December 31, 2019, and look forward to negotiations next year to secure a new agreement for the nurses who work at Berks Heim."

Scott said the letter from Rivera was "an absolute misrepresentation of our letter," which clearly states that the county would like to discuss contract negotiations for 2020. Scott said Rivera is misrepresenting the facts and attempting to deflect from an opportunity for collective bargaining negotiations to prevent the sale of Berks Heim.

"This kind of correspondence shows to me a very tepid or non-existent interest in approaching the county to engage in negotiations," Scott said, "and it's completely contrary to what I've learned from local representatives, who tell me they would like to sit down at the table and peruse negotiations."

Scott said local individuals who represent the SEIU at Berks Heim were "unaware of the tenor of the leadership of their organization with the commissioners."

"I remain committed to the concept of once and for all trying to resolve this matter amicably with a union that has an extraordinarily generous contract when compared not only to the private sector contracts but other public-sector nursing home contracts," Scott said. "I believe if reasonable minds were willing to compromise, the Heim probably could be saved."

If the negotiations fail and the county is forced to sell the Heim, Scott said, "It won't be the commissioners selling it; it will be the unions forcing the commissioners to sell it because they've been so unreasonable so far, and I want to add one caveat: their unreasonableness is at the top."

"I truly believe these two unions need to consider contract modifications to ease the burden on the taxpayers for future deficits," Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said. "We're asking the taxpayers who want to keep the nursing home to dig deeper into their pockets. I'm asking for both unions to also consider the impact they have on the taxpayers."

