Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Sears, a household name for more than a century, is closing its store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The mall received word on the closing Thursday.

Many shoppers, like Marla Pierpoint, fondly remember family shopping trips there.

"Since I was a little girl," Pierpoint said, "… buying refrigerators for the household, washers, dryers, appliances. (It's) very sad, a lot of stores are going out of business."

Sears is the mall's last original anchor store. It's slated to close in February. It's one of 40 stores on the latest list of closings announced by Sears' parent company.

"I'm sorry to hear it," West Lawn resident Beverly Whitehead said. "It's going to be quite a disappointment over at the mall that we're losing more and more stores. It's sad."

Sears filed for bankruptcy last month – facing billions of dollars of debt. Word of this closure comes just a few months after the mall lost another anchor store, The Bon-Ton. Some say, they believe the appeal of online shopping is contributing to the downfall of these once-major companies.

"Everything's going online, like it's easier to go online and buy stuff," Topton resident Francis Sangrey said.

"It's unfortunate for the company, but I probably won't be missing it," Reading resident Elle Burkert said.

The Kmart in Cumru Township has been spared from the latest round of closings.

While no one is certain what the future holds, many agree that the closings of Sears, The Bon-Ton, Toys R Us and other stores are a sign of the times.

"We grew up in a little town where you walked the streets and shopped, then it transferred to the malls, and now it's going to online shopping, so I don't know where it's heading after this," Whitehead said.

Sears' liquidation sale is scheduled to start at the end of next week.