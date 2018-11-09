Berks

Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:19 PM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 11:19 PM EST

Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Sears, a household name for more than a century, is closing its store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The mall received word on the closing Thursday.

Many shoppers, like Marla Pierpoint, fondly remember family shopping trips there.

"Since I was a little girl," Pierpoint said, "… buying refrigerators for the household, washers, dryers, appliances. (It's) very sad, a lot of stores are going out of business."

Sears is the mall's last original anchor store. It's slated to close in February. It's one of 40 stores on the latest list of closings announced by Sears' parent company.

"I'm sorry to hear it," West Lawn resident Beverly Whitehead said. "It's going to be quite a disappointment over at the mall that we're losing more and more stores. It's sad."

Sears filed for bankruptcy last month – facing billions of dollars of debt. Word of this closure comes just a few months after the mall lost another anchor store, The Bon-Ton. Some say, they believe the appeal of online shopping is contributing to the downfall of these once-major companies.

"Everything's going online, like it's easier to go online and buy stuff," Topton resident Francis Sangrey said.

"It's unfortunate for the company, but I probably won't be missing it," Reading resident Elle Burkert said.

The Kmart in Cumru Township has been spared from the latest round of closings.

While no one is certain what the future holds, many agree that the closings of Sears, The Bon-Ton, Toys R Us and other stores are a sign of the times.

"We grew up in a little town where you walked the streets and shopped, then it transferred to the malls, and now it's going to online shopping, so I don't know where it's heading after this," Whitehead said.

Sears' liquidation sale is scheduled to start at the end of next week.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:16 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 96%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Local analyst on results of midterm elections

Local analyst on results of midterm elections

Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery

Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision
69 News

Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision

One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum
69 News

One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum

Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up
69 News

Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up

Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
69 News

Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House

Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs
Berks County Community Foundation

Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs

Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment

Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment

Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

Maidencreek Twp. woman charged for taking drugs from hospital

Maidencreek Twp. woman charged for taking drugs from hospital

Berks Election Services: Voter turnout in Berks was 55 percent
69 News

Berks Election Services: Voter turnout in Berks was 55 percent

BARTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

BARTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District

Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District

Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House

Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District
69 News

Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District

Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District
69 News

Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District

Voters pass Oley library referendum
69 News

Voters pass Oley library referendum

Royals Komm sports a spooky new helmet in goal

Royals Komm sports a spooky new helmet in goal

Police investigating latest in a string of shootings in Reading
69 News

Police investigating latest in a string of shootings in Reading

Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident

Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident

Berks County voters flock to polls for midterm election

Berks County voters flock to polls for midterm election

Man discharges handgun in Lancaster County Courthouse

Man discharges handgun in Lancaster County Courthouse

Driver escapes serious injury in crash near Fleetwood
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Driver escapes serious injury in crash near Fleetwood

Reading police investigate fatal shooting near City Park

Reading police investigate fatal shooting near City Park

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
69 News

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
69 News

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident

Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
69 News

Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers

Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
69 News

Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service

Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings

Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings

Lawsuit filed against Honeywell in fatal natural gas home explosion
Courtesy Lancaster Twp. Fire Dept.

Lawsuit filed against Honeywell in fatal natural gas home explosion

Hamburg man facing homicide charges in wife's death
69 News

Hamburg man facing homicide charges in wife's death

Reading woman convicted for leaving 3-year-old child home alone
69 News

Reading woman convicted for leaving 3-year-old child home alone

Eddie Money to perform at Santander Performing Arts Center

Eddie Money to perform at Santander Performing Arts Center

Bieber Tourways set to resume direct service to New York City
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Bieber Tourways set to resume direct service to New York City

Program helps law enforcement, firefighters stay fit

Program helps law enforcement, firefighters stay fit

Flooding damages Amity Township store for second time this year

Flooding damages Amity Township store for second time this year

Berks County Republicans, Democrats prep for election

Berks County Republicans, Democrats prep for election

String of shootings concerns investigators in Reading

String of shootings concerns investigators in Reading

Victim identified in Reading Chestnut Street shooting

Victim identified in Reading Chestnut Street shooting

Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held at Kutztown
69 News

Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held at Kutztown

Police urge caution as children killed in nationwide school bus stop crashes
69 News

Police urge caution as children killed in nationwide school bus stop crashes

Reading Charter Board: Council has power to investigate mayor's office
69 News

Reading Charter Board: Council has power to investigate mayor's office

Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino

Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino

New mini-casino to be constructed in Caernarvon Township
Penn National Gaming

New mini-casino to be constructed in Caernarvon Township

Reading man faces drug charges after police search home

Reading man faces drug charges after police search home

Police seek persons of interest in 10th and Walnut St. shooting

Police seek persons of interest in 10th and Walnut St. shooting

1 dead after shooting on Chestnut Street in Reading

1 dead after shooting on Chestnut Street in Reading

Female struck by vehicle on N. Richmond Street in Fleetwood

Female struck by vehicle on N. Richmond Street in Fleetwood