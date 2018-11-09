Sears at Berkshire Mall to close
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Sears at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing will be closing.
Sears Holdings announced Thursday the company will be closing 40 stores in February 2019.
Liquidation sales are expected to begin late next week.
Additionally, Sears Auto Store will also be closing.
Berks County's only Bon-Ton recently closed its doors in August 2018 at the Berkshire Mall. With Sears closing, the mall has lost two if its three anchor stores.
The Sears locations in Pennsylvania that are closing also include the Sears in Stroudsburg, North Versailles near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
Sears, a household name for more than a century, is closing its store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The mall received word on the closing Thursday.Read More »
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Norfolk Southern police enforce trespassers in Reading
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Sears at Berkshire Mall to close
- Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents