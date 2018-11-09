Sears at Berkshire Mall to close

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Sears at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing will be closing.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday the company will be closing 40 stores in February 2019.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin late next week.

Additionally, Sears Auto Store will also be closing.

Berks County's only Bon-Ton recently closed its doors in August 2018 at the Berkshire Mall. With Sears closing, the mall has lost two if its three anchor stores.

The Sears locations in Pennsylvania that are closing also include the Sears in Stroudsburg, North Versailles near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.