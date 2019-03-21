SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees

69 News

READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners said they are pleased with Service Employees International Union's (SEIU) three to one vote to approve a tentative contract for its union employees at Berks Heim.

Commissioner Mark C. Scott said it addresses the future of Berks Heim in a very constructive and positive way.

"This is the kind of savings compromise that I had envisioned in July, when I suspended my support for the sale of the facility in favor of an effort to reach a compromise with the unions," Scott said. "I'm extremely pleased that this approach has proved as successful as it has. I'm hopeful that the second leg of the negotiations will result in a reasonable conclusion of this issue in a manner that will be desirable to everyone.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union will vote on its contract April 2.

"I'm looking forward to April 2, and hopefully we can put this matter behind us and move on," Scott said.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach agreed that the SEIU vote is a positive step and said the commissioners also need to continue aggressively lobbying the legislature and the governor for a larger share of the Intergovernmental Transfer (IGT) funding and a higher Medicaid bed reimbursement rates.

Leinbach said that while the typical percentage of Medicaid beds at the Heim has been 75-77 percent, it is currently at about 80 percent.

Discussions about selling Berks Heim began in 2017, when the county's chief financial officer, Robert Patrizio, announced projected deficits in the millions in the coming years.

Many residents have been strongly opposed to the sale of Berks Heim. All three commissioners have said they did not want to sell the facility. Scott and Leinbach, however, said they needed to be fiscally responsible by looking at all the options.

Other business

The commissioners authorized the execution of a sub-grant application for the Berks County Jail's Vivitrol program. The grant, which is fully funded by the state, will be used by the Berks County Jail system to provide Vivitrol to 228 inmates at the jail three days before their release.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt explained that Vivitrol could help curb cravings and prevent a relapse to opioid dependence.