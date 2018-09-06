Senator Schwank hosts aging parent conference

READING, Pa. - A personal experience led State Senator Judy Schwank to host a free Aging Parent Conference in Reading tonight, where a panel of experts in eldercare, legal and financial issues shared information about a variety of aging issues.

Schwank’s mother passed away a few months ago, and she said “My family was inundated with decisions that had to be made, and fast. It was incredibly overwhelming.”

As people reached out to her to offer their support, Swank said, “I was amazed by how many people said they were unprepared to care for their parents. That’s when I realized a conference like this would benefit many in our community.”

The well-attended conference, held near Alvernia University, was aimed to serve adults who are already caring for their elderly parents and those concerned about doing so in the near future. It consisted of a keynote elder panel and breakout sessions on topics such as levels of care, veterans benefits, and wills and medical directives.

Teresa Osborne, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, said, “Pennsylvania is an aging state. I know that’s no surprise to any of you in the room, but we’re also an aging country. In the United States, we anticipate a very dramatic population shift.”

Osborne said that by 2030, 71.5 million individuals in the U.S. will be 65 years of age and older. She said 3 million of the 13 million Pennsylvanians are age 60 and older right now.

Nancy J. Lescavage, deputy secretary for quality assurance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said there are 700 nursing homes in Pennsylvania with 80,000 residents.

Osborne said one of the most significant issues her department is facing is that people in Pennsylvania don’t know enough about their local area agency on aging and where to turn when they needed aging support and services; therefore, most are forced to make decisions when they are in a crisis mode.

Luann Oatman, president of Berks Encore, said she there are three things most aging Berks residents face: confusion about how to access services, a fear of a loss of control when making their children powers of attorney, and not having enough money or what happens if they run out of money.

Oatman said, “Planning really is one of the kindest things you can do for your loved ones.”

Schwank said, “I believe this conference will honor her memory, and I hope that it will provide a foundation for anyone starting the journey of caring for his or her parents."