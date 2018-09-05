Sheetz sets date for grand opening of newest store in Berks

ALTOONA, Pa. - The day Sheetz fans in Berks County have been waiting for is just about here.

Sheetz announced Wednesday that its newest convenience store -- located at 2246 Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township -- will open next Thursday, September 13.

Grand opening festivities are set to start at 10 a.m., with prizes, including a $1,000 Sheetz gift card, being awarded to customers, who will also be treated to an entire day of free self-serve coffee and soft drinks.

The store's opening coincides with Hunger Action Day and the kickoff of Sheetz's Made-to-Share program. The Altoona-based chain said it will donate $2,500 and a truckload of food to the Greater Berks Food Bank.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to help fill the truck by donating a non-perishable food item.

Through its Made-to-Share program, Sheetz said it assists with hunger relief efforts through weekly food donations to Feeding America member food banks in the areas where it operates stores.

Sheetz said it also plans to donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania during the grand opening ceremony.

As for the new store itself, workers inside and outside are busy making sure everything is ready for opening day.

Sheetz operates 581 stores in Pennsylvania and five other states. The store in Cumru Township will be the company's ninth in Berks County.