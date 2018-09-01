Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains

SINKING SPRING, Pa. - With such heavy rain Friday, the Sinking Spring area had significant flooding, which affected both drivers and business owners.

"I've never seen anything like that before. Water was coming both ways and up to the tires of the car there. It was awful," Spring Township Resident Winnie Chauvel said.

In less than an hour, heavy rains caused substantial flooding, closing part of Nash Road in Spring Township. "It was like coming from that side of my house to that side, all the way there," Chauvel added.

The water flooded Winnie Chauvel's basement, a problem she blames on a faulty drain.

"Water was coming to the back almost up to the steps, so it was just a matter of time before we actually get water to the main floor," Chauvel said.

A ways down the road near the First National Bank on Route 724 at least two cars got stuck in flood waters.

It's a similar story on a ramp near the Berkshire Mall.

"It's just crazy, unbelievable," Kenhorst resident Branden Moyer said. "I can't even recall a time that this entire area has been flooded."

Water sent the Wyomissing Creek over its bank near the Reading Public Museum.

In hard-hit Sinking Spring, a basement apartment filled up with nearly three feet of water.

Workers are busy cleaning things up there, as Winnie Chauvel in Spring Township waits for her basement to finish drying.

"Go to Lowe's, buy some sand, just in case this happens again," Chauvel said.

"You don't see this too often in Berks County, but I think this summer we've seen our fair share of rain, and it's kind of getting old and annoying now," Moyer said.