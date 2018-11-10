Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
BERKS CO., Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney has charged a Sinking Spring man with taking "upskirt" photographs of females.
The investigation began in June when Eric Jame Milus, 57, allegedly took "upskirt" photographs of an unsuspecting female while she was shopping inside the Lowe's on Shillington Road.
"He admitted to what he did. He was taking upskirt photos of the victim, capturing the private and intimate areas of the victim," said Sergeant Harold Shenk from the Berks County Detective's Office.
A witness confronted Milus who immediately fled the store. The witness followed him to his vehicle and with the help of others, detained the defendant until Spring Township Police Officers arrived at the scene.
Upon examining Milus' iPhone, detectives identified 31 locations involving females who were victimized. According to the release, three of the 31 female victims have been identified as Berks County residents. One was identified as a 15-year-old female.
Other locations include Target in Exeter Township, Petco in Spring Township, the Berkshire Mall, Walmart in Exeter Township, Giant in Wyomissing, Giant in Sinking Spring, Giant in Lancaster, Dick's in Spring Township, New York Bagelry in Spring Township, Mama's Pizza in Sinking Spring, the King of Prussia Mall, Park City Mall, Home Goods in Lancaster, Wegmans in Collegeville, Nordstrom's in King of Prussia, Wegman's in Malvern and Penn Avenue in West Reading..
The criminal behavior extended into Lancaster County, Montgomery County, Chester County, New Jersey and Texas.
"It's sad," said Shenk. "We have somebody like this preying on innocent female victims."
Milus is facing charges of sexual abuse of children, criminal use of communication facility, invasion of privacy and criminal attempt invasion of privacy.
He surrendered Friday and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Officials are planning to offer counseling services to victims.
"Thank God there was a witness who saw what he did and the witness with other good Samaritans intervened and detained this guy," said Shenk.
If you believe you have been victimized or know the identity of a victim, contact the Berks County Detective's Office at 610-478-7171.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
Reading police are searching for Danishka Jaileen Otero-Velez after she allegedly shot and killed Ranciel Angel Natera on Monday.Read More »
- Veterans Day celebration kicks off with early start in Berks
- Wyomissing mayor on Sears closure: 'We saw it coming'
- Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery
- Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
- Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Third person identified in fatal accident
- Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
- 3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday
- New New Jersey dancer to be part of The Nutcracker performance
- Updated Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
- Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
- First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins
- FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays
- WFMZ Coat Drive begins
- Veterans Day celebration kicks off with early start in Berks