Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females

BERKS CO., Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney has charged a Sinking Spring man with taking "upskirt" photographs of females.

The investigation began in June when Eric Jame Milus, 57, allegedly took "upskirt" photographs of an unsuspecting female while she was shopping inside the Lowe's on Shillington Road.

"He admitted to what he did. He was taking upskirt photos of the victim, capturing the private and intimate areas of the victim," said Sergeant Harold Shenk from the Berks County Detective's Office.

A witness confronted Milus who immediately fled the store. The witness followed him to his vehicle and with the help of others, detained the defendant until Spring Township Police Officers arrived at the scene.

Upon examining Milus' iPhone, detectives identified 31 locations involving females who were victimized. According to the release, three of the 31 female victims have been identified as Berks County residents. One was identified as a 15-year-old female.

Other locations include Target in Exeter Township, Petco in Spring Township, the Berkshire Mall, Walmart in Exeter Township, Giant in Wyomissing, Giant in Sinking Spring, Giant in Lancaster, Dick's in Spring Township, New York Bagelry in Spring Township, Mama's Pizza in Sinking Spring, the King of Prussia Mall, Park City Mall, Home Goods in Lancaster, Wegmans in Collegeville, Nordstrom's in King of Prussia, Wegman's in Malvern and Penn Avenue in West Reading..

The criminal behavior extended into Lancaster County, Montgomery County, Chester County, New Jersey and Texas.

"It's sad," said Shenk. "We have somebody like this preying on innocent female victims."

Milus is facing charges of sexual abuse of children, criminal use of communication facility, invasion of privacy and criminal attempt invasion of privacy.

He surrendered Friday and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Officials are planning to offer counseling services to victims.

"Thank God there was a witness who saw what he did and the witness with other good Samaritans intervened and detained this guy," said Shenk.

If you believe you have been victimized or know the identity of a victim, contact the Berks County Detective's Office at 610-478-7171.