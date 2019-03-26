Sinking Spring's revitalization effort gets $1-million boost

Tim Lind | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Sinking Spring's efforts to revitalize the borough are getting some help from Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded Tuesday a $1-million grant to the borough, which will use the money to construct the eastern half of the Columbia Avenue extension to Route 724.

"The critically important project being funded by this grant will re-invigorate downtown Sinking Spring and enhance the economic outlook for our entire area," said state Rep. Jim Cox.

The project aims to realign two intersections on Penn Avenue, while creating favorable traffic patterns for an improved business district, officials said.

"Updating the intersections will provide for smoother traffic flow while creating a new central business district that will lead to further revitalization and economic opportunity for local residents," said state Rep. David Argall.