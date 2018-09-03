Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - This has been one of the worst summers on record when it comes to total rainfall in our area. In Berks County, one borough is still suffering from the latest round of rain late last week.
Residents living on Park Avenue in Sinking Spring are at their wits' end with flooding.
Endless rain has caused neighbors serious physical and emotional damage. Officials with the Western Berks Fire Department say they have been doing all they can to assist neighbors with their pumps.
"This is the worst I've seen it in my entire career," said Lieutenant Nevin Klahr. "Our estimates on Friday were we had at least 100,000 gallons of water back here probably closer to 200,000. When they shut down, when they run out of gas before we can get up here and overnight, the area fills back up again."
"Since Aug 4th, we've probably had anywhere between four or five feet of water in our basement," said Park Avenue resident Ethan Stemler.
Sitting water has attracted mosquitoes and the potential for West Nile Virus among other things.
"You actually get sewage then up from the toilets in the basement so that all creates another health hazard," Klahr said.
The good news is with rain not expected til later this week, much needed relief could be on its way.
