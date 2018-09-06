Sly Fox invites investment in brewery's new pub in Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Sly Fox Brewing Company is tapping into the excitement surrounding its recent announcement of plans to open a new pub in Berks County.

Sly Fox at the Knitting Mills, as it will be known, is being planned for a vacant store space at the VF Outlet Center in Wyomissing. It's part of a $70-million transformation of the site into an upscale complex of office, retail, and restaurant space.

"Wyomissing is a booming area," said John Giannopoulos, managing partner of the Pottstown-based brewing company. "With large employers and great residential sections, growth is happening everywhere and we are excited to be a part of the development."

To enhance the excitement further, Sly Fox announced Thursday that it is launching a funding campaign in association with WeFunder, an investment facilitator that offers contributors opportunity for return.

"It's a unique investment opportunity," said Giannopoulos, who opened the first Sly Fox pub with his family in Chester County in 1995, "but it's really about building a passionate community of like-minded people who love award-winning craft beer, great food, and great times!"

The idea, Giannopoulos said, is that a large pool of investors will contribute to the personality of the new pub and will act as brand ambassadors as much as stakeholders.

"Contributors get a return and Sly Fox has a contingent of evangelists promoting the restaurant," he said. "It's a win-win."

The funding campaign, set to begin at 3 a.m. Friday, offers various levels of investment and an assortment of perks to go along with each one. Investors will be paid six percent of revenues each quarter until 100 percent of their principal is returned, plus 50 percent on top of that.

The new pub at 801 Hill Avenue builds on Sly Fox's existing presence in Berks County, with partnerships with the Reading Fightin Phils and the GoggleWorks.

An opening date for Sly Fox at the Knitting Mills has not been announced.