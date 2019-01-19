Snow preparations underway in Berks County

READING, Pa. - The second round of snow expected to hit the region in a matter of days has public works officials once again loading up the salt and readying the plow trucks.

"It's a very similar routine no matter what type of storm it is," Director of Reading Public Works Ralph Johnson said. "You have to go over the trucks, check the salt, check plow, make sure everything works, make sure all the fuel is in trucks, wipers are good."

Reading public works officials said come Saturday, they will have crews on the road 24/7, in addition to a separate crew designated to clearing off the walkway, preparing for whatever comes.

"It depends where that line runs, and if it stays all snow, or becomes ice, this one is gonna be tough to call," Johnson said. "Did a lot of scheduling with the crews to make sure we're ready to go."

Several people who 69 News spoke with at the Sheetz in Bethel Township said they’ve been prepared for days, and they don't think the snow will cause them any trouble. "I actually like snow, it doesn't bother me much," Schuylkill Haven resident Joseph Ellis said.

"It's Pennsylvania, we get snow all the time, it's just another winter," Lebanon resident Daniel Stewart said. "You always keep some shovels on hand, salt, got the snow blower out, tested ready to go."

One woman who has to work early Sunday said she is concerned. "It's scary with the ice coming," Bethel Township resident Gina Felty said. "I work everyday, so I'll be out in it."

Officials have a word of advice for those who don't have to be out on the roads, that is, "If you're home stay home, if you're not home, get home," Johnson said.