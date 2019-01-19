Berks

Snow preparations underway in Berks County

Salt and plow trucks ready to go.

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 11:08 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 11:08 PM EST

Snow preparations underway in Berks County

READING, Pa. - The second round of snow expected to hit the region in a matter of days has public works officials once again loading up the salt and readying the plow trucks.

"It's a very similar routine no matter what type of storm it is," Director of Reading Public Works Ralph Johnson said.  "You have to go over the trucks, check the salt, check plow, make sure everything works, make sure all the fuel is in trucks, wipers are good."

Reading public works officials said come Saturday, they will have crews on the road 24/7, in addition to a separate crew designated to clearing off the walkway, preparing for whatever comes.

"It depends where that line runs, and if it stays all snow, or becomes ice, this one is gonna be tough to call," Johnson said. "Did a lot of scheduling with the crews to make sure we're ready to go."

Several people who 69 News spoke with at the Sheetz in Bethel Township said they’ve been prepared for days, and they don't think the snow will cause them any trouble. "I actually like snow, it doesn't bother me much," Schuylkill Haven resident Joseph Ellis said.

"It's Pennsylvania, we get snow all the time, it's just another winter,"  Lebanon resident Daniel Stewart said. "You always keep some shovels on hand, salt, got the snow blower out, tested ready to go."

One woman who has to work early Sunday said she is concerned. "It's scary with the ice coming," Bethel Township resident Gina Felty said. "I work everyday, so I'll be out in it."

Officials have a word of advice for those who don't have to be out on the roads, that is, "If you're home stay home, if you're not home, get home," Johnson said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 83 closings or delays active.

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:32 PM

  • WNW 6 mph
  • -1°
  • 85%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Crews in the region begin preparations for winter weather storms

Crews in the region begin preparations for winter weather storms

Former Governor Mifflin Soccer Club treasurer arrested on theft charges

Former Governor Mifflin Soccer Club treasurer arrested on theft charges

NYPD ends search for missing man at Berks landfill
69 News

NYPD ends search for missing man at Berks landfill

Police find man with bag of 40 diamonds during traffic stop

Police find man with bag of 40 diamonds during traffic stop

Truck overturns after crash in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

Truck overturns after crash in Reading

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

Reading School Board receives tax recommendation

Reading School Board receives tax recommendation

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Reading auditor announces retirement

Reading auditor announces retirement

Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled

Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled

Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom

Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom

One Tank Trip: Sensory Engineering at Goggleworks
69 News

One Tank Trip: Sensory Engineering at Goggleworks

Man charged in theft of gas station cash registers
69 News

Man charged in theft of gas station cash registers

2 injured after driver repeatedly slams into car, building

2 injured after driver repeatedly slams into car, building

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
69 News

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease

2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko

2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko

Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.
69 News

Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee
Tim Ford | 69 News

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee

Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire

Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire

Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks
69 News

Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks

RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs

RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs

Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license
69 News

Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license

Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks
69 News

Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks

Police respond to overturned car in Reading
69 News

Police respond to overturned car in Reading

McDonald's in St. Lawrence under construction for remodel
69 News

McDonald's in St. Lawrence under construction for remodel

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term
69 News

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term

Police: String of thefts in Berks believed to be connected

Police: String of thefts in Berks believed to be connected

Berks man pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 on Route 30

Berks man pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 on Route 30

Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill

Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill

Mayor's vetoes stand after Reading City Council vote
69 News

Mayor's vetoes stand after Reading City Council vote

Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program
freeimages.com

Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program

Water main break closes N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Water main break closes N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg

Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
69 News

Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction

Food banks watching shutdown closely

Food banks watching shutdown closely

Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death

Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death

RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township

RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township

Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall

Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall

Police seek man in connection with fatal Reading shooting
69 News

Police seek man in connection with fatal Reading shooting

Fire destroys mobile home in Centre Township
69 News

Fire destroys mobile home in Centre Township

Fleetwood Bank CEO named director of Philadelphia Fed Board
69 News

Fleetwood Bank CEO named director of Philadelphia Fed Board

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen
69 News

Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen

400 homes without water after main break in Ontelauenee Twp.
69 News

400 homes without water after main break in Ontelauenee Twp.

Gov. Wolf names new member from Berks to Judicial Conduct Board
69 News

Gov. Wolf names new member from Berks to Judicial Conduct Board

NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation
69 News

NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation

ARL extends code blue for animals in Reading

ARL extends code blue for animals in Reading

Peter J. Camiel Plaza on PA Turnpike unable to dispense fuel
69 News

Peter J. Camiel Plaza on PA Turnpike unable to dispense fuel

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition
Zach DeWever/69 News

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges