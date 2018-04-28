South Heidelberg Township police chief resigns
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - South Heidelberg Township is now without a police chief.
Township manager Sean McKee said Chief Barry Whitmoyer's resignation was approved during a meeting Thursday night and went into effect Friday.
69 News was told the resignation was a mutual decision.
McKee said there is no immediate plan to search for a replacement.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Berks Area News
-
US Rep. Pat Meehan resigns following misconduct allegations
Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan has resigned from office.Read More »
- South Heidelberg Township police chief resigns
- Reading Area Community College holds Olympics to raise money
- Analyst reacts to Berks County political shake up
- 69 News takes part in career day at Governor Mifflin
- Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame
- Humane Society seeking foster homes for sheltered kittens
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police investigate deadly crash in North Whitehall Twp.
- Fire prompts Upper Perkiomen High School to cancel Monday classes
- Car chase ends in crash in Allentown
- Man arrested after 100 mph car chase, crash in Monroe County
- Early morning fire in Lancaster row house kills 1
- History's Headlines: The man who created Allentown parks
- Two dogs rescued in Allentown basement fire
- Covenant Christian Academy raffle will give people a chance to win a car
- 69 News gets tips on preventing dogs from getting fleas and ticks
- Girl Scouts Camp Director discusses upcoming summer camps