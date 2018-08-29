Spencer on city contracts: 'I never promised anything'
Ex-Reading mayor in 8th day of bribery trial
PHILADELPHIA - Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer, in the midst of his federal bribery trial in Philadelphia, returned to the witness stand for the second day Wednesday.
Spencer, under direct examination by his attorney, Geoffrey Johnson, addressed questions about allegations of pay-to-play politics during his one term as Reading's mayor.
Spencer said his decision to award city contracts to various firms had nothing to do with previous campaign contributions he had received from those companies.
"I never promised anything," Spencer said, as Johnson showed him several checks made payable to political action committees related to Spencer.
Asked why he went against a city committee's recommendation and awarded New Jersey-based T&M Associates with a contract for the wastewater treatment plant project, Spencer replied, "They were rated higher," adding that he did nothing to benefit from the decision.
T&M is one of the firms that donated to Spencer's campaign.
"I could have just settled for a project for a higher cost, but I didn't, because I thought it was important for the city to take the low bidder," Spencer said. "I made sure that there was a consensus related to that project and we got it done."
Spencer said he "did not keep score" of those contributing to his campaigns, and he never pressured anyone into doing anything for his benefit.
"I don't pressure people. Never did," he said. "We can agree to disagree on things... I don't like to have yes people around me."
Spencer's trial is in its eighth day.
Prosecutors accuse the former mayor of steering engineering contracts toward companies that contributed to him in the past and promising contracts to those who would support him in his bid for re-election in 2015.
Spencer lost that bid in the primary election to Reading's current mayor, Wally Scott.
Prosecutors said Spencer also bribed former Reading City Council President Francis Acosta, giving $1,800 to Acosta's wife, Rebecca, for her magisterial district judge campaign in exchange for Francis Acosta seeking a repeal of the city's anti-pay-to-play ordinance.
WFMZ's Jim Vasil is covering the trial. He'll have the latest on the proceedings in a live report from Philadelphia on 69 News at 5:30.
